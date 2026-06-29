The Cosmic Mirror: How the Universe Reflects You and Why It Matters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you believe that everything in the Universe is a reflection of the entire Universe itself? It is holographic? Can you Imagine you are an inseparable aspect of its energy field and that the Universe is constantly evolving in every instant as its cosmic energy field responds to the input of every conscious entity? This relationship does not depend on awareness, it is reflexive. Sadly, our culture pays little more than lip service to this concept and there are serious consequences...