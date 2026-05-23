© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Odessa (Ukraine), people smashed the window of a "Wehrersatzamt" van and freed the conscripts.
Adding:
(Ukraine) Strikes on Naftogaz facilities in the Kharkov and Poltava regions have been ongoing for more than a day, the company reported.
The attacks resulted in "serious damage to equipment" and large-scale fires at gas infrastructure facilities. The staff were able to evacuate.
It is currently impossible to assess the consequences of the strikes due to the threat of further attacks.
@DD Geopolitics