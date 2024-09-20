Monacolin K, seems to interact with the nanotech of injectables

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Monacolin K, found
among others in red yeast rice, seems to interact with the nanotech of
injectables just as nicotine does, so that, as observed in an optical
microscopy session, this nanotech tends to disappear.
We need to do more tests, including laboratory tests, although visual observation is one of the most informative.
Thanks Rafa Calvin for the optical microscopy session and Miguel Angel (administrator of La Quinta Columna) for the discovery.
We encourage the dissident scientific community to do more tests in this regard.
In Spain, on June 23, 2022, a new regulation came into force limiting the consumption of monacolins to less than 3 mg/day.
From that regulation onwards, products that did not comply with the regulation could not remain on the market.
Why is that?
Besides this, monacolin k is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, just the opposite of what graphene generates in the organism, tissue inflammation and cellular oxidation.
Mirrored - La Quinta Columna
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/