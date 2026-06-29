🔥Russian troops using 2 FAB-1500 burn AFU temporary deployment area to ashes - Nikolayevka, Donetsk People's Republic

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🔥 Russian troops burn AFU temporary deployment area to ashes
📍 Nikolayevka, Donetsk People's Republic
Reconnaissance units detected a temporary deployment area of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Russian Aerospace Forces crews launched strikes against the target using two FAB-1500 aerial bombs.
🔹 Russian Defence Ministry