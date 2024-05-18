Blindspot 110

Conflict contagion in East Europe? Why assassination attempt on Fiko in Slovakia & Georgia protests matter (think Ukraine 2014) & Meanwhile US Sen Lindsey Graham says - NUKE GAZA!





Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

16/5/24





As if the ongoing live-case of genocide in Gaza is not enough, hear how Lindsey Graham, US Senator, argues that it is at this stage justifiable to Nuke the Gaza Strip.





And immediately picking up on that rather light note we will, in this delivery cover quite a bit of ground to connect dots in the maze of blindspots surrounding us…





I - Russia’s Kharkiv offensive

II - Assassination attempt in Slovakia

III - EU growls at Georgia’s new law

IV - South Africa - National Hell Insurance





But, before that, interesting takes we found on the interwebs reflecting how some see Putin and Zelensky. While real war is waged, meme wars and video skit wars are also happening. Remember what we spoke about - Cognitive War? Here is two opposing pieces of evidence.



