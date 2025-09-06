BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr Judy Mikovits showed up for my mother with the solutions!
The Real Dr Judy
362 followers
64 views • 20 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Dr Judy Mikovits, welcome to the show. I'm gonna get a lot of slack for saying this. I remember when my mom was sent home by her primary care physician to die, and I remember the insurance didn't want to do anything for her. They just said, Call in hospice and be done. Everybody in my family was like, Okay, I guess it's time for her to be done. But that's when the prayer warriors showed up. T

hat's when Dr Judy Mikovits showed up, OncoGenX, Global Healing, repurposed drugs like Ivermectin. But more important, more importantly, prayer, it starts to make you think maybe the people on the other side have not helped themselves, and they've created a lot of distrust in what they're doing. And I think people are finally starting to stand up. I want to be very clear. I am not condoning violence. I am not saying that what people are doing is right, but I brought you on the show because I know that you are someone who has been more frustrated than most scientists, most biomedical researchers. You have been demonized and Jesus has weaponized you as the forefront of this movement.

And I think people like RFK Jr, their first phone call should be to Jesus. I remember the song, Jesus is on the main line. Tell them what you need. The second call should be to Dr Judy Mikovits, because you have the research.

Mike Dillon - 09/04/2025

MAHA with Mike on LindleTV with Dr Judy Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v6xizcg-who-whistleblower-international-public-health-scientist.html?start=2123

PROMISING RESULTS FOR ONCOGENX WITH FOUNDATIONAL NUTRIENTS: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/promising-results-for-oncogenx-with-foundational-nutrients

Global Healing: http://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingHome

Keywords
healthcancernewstruthsolutionjudy mikovitslindletv
