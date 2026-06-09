pt. 2 What we have is A Time War

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This is part 2 of the Inter-Dimensional Time War. Life is more complicated than what you have been educated via The [Rockefeller] School System or the Rothschild "news" media. You best learn now while you can, before the Data Centers take complete control over what is left of your lives.
I do not edit. This is as it comes out of my mouth-brain. No retakes so as to give you nothing but the straight-out-truth.