pt. 2 What we have is A Time War

This is part 2 of the Inter-Dimensional Time War. Life is more complicated than what you have been educated via The [Rockefeller] School System or the Rothschild "news" media. You best learn now while you can, before the Data Centers take complete control over what is left of your lives.

I do not edit. This is as it comes out of my mouth-brain. No retakes so as to give you nothing but the straight-out-truth.