© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JW.Org Admit Jehovah was Invented & the NWT was Translated by Jesuits (PART 1)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • August 28, 2020
🔵 Help support my ministry: https://www.patreon.com/finaltrumpetministries
For more videos please visit my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBwQFn1ZdKeah6HAval2zUA/videos
The Watchtower Society admit Jehovah was invented by a Catholic monk and that Jehovah is NOT the correct name for God. Members of Jehovah's Witnesses are not aware that the Hebrew root of Jehovah is translated calamity, ruin, destroyer, wicked thing, destruction, death, naughty, evil thing etc. JW.Org subscribes to occultists and spirit mediums, but hides its clandestine activity from its members. The Watchtower Society confess that the New World Translation is not a fresh translation, but a literal translation of the Greek text of Catholic Jesuits. And the names of the translating committee come to light. The NWT committee complied with the replacement of the trinatarian phrase, the Father, the Word and the Holy Ghost in 1 John 5:7 which words are in the original text, with the spirit, the water and the blood.
AID to BIBLE UNDERSTANDING pages 844-855:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16-U4_020obM9447_lNPEqhwvCHiQd5Dv?usp=sharing
The New World Translation EXPOSED - We find out who the scholars were:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sStdZfBcn5ET592zB20pSOHRJ8RzLg5U/view?usp=sharing
An Open Letter to the Catholic Monsignor:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1osDVTBN8rn7D3ufR5gVA-nCdnLhmtLJmvQyJTAauHus/edit?usp=sharing
The Divine Name in Later Times:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1A6p6WKqHqmcvHLC9A0_ZRPJrorufOQXTgYzK0Ee3d9s/edit?usp=sharing
JW.Org Admit Jehovah was Invented & the NWT was Translated by Jesuits (PART 2): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/582688bb-6c05-44fc-9ea9-6ee3e7aa3f19
JW.Org Admit Jehovah was Invented & the NWT was Translated by Jesuits (PART 3): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/07cc6e4b-9439-40b5-a28b-4ae0b57be75e
For more videos please visit my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBwQFn1ZdKeah6HAval2zUA/videos
The Watchtower Society admit Jehovah was invented by a Catholic monk and that Jehovah is NOT the correct name for God. Members of Jehovah's Witnesses are not aware that the Hebrew root of Jehovah is translated calamity, ruin, destroyer, wicked thing, destruction, death, naughty, evil thing etc. JW.Org subscribes to occultists and spirit mediums, but hides its clandestine activity from its members. The Watchtower Society confess that the New World Translation is not a fresh translation, but a literal translation of the Greek text of Catholic Jesuits. And the names of the translating committee come to light. The NWT committee complied with the replacement of the trinatarian phrase, the Father, the Word and the Holy Ghost in 1 John 5:7 which words are in the original text, with the spirit, the water and the blood.
AID to BIBLE UNDERSTANDING pages 844-855:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16-U4_020obM9447_lNPEqhwvCHiQd5Dv?usp=sharing
The New World Translation EXPOSED - We find out who the scholars were:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sStdZfBcn5ET592zB20pSOHRJ8RzLg5U/view?usp=sharing
An Open Letter to the Catholic Monsignor:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1osDVTBN8rn7D3ufR5gVA-nCdnLhmtLJmvQyJTAauHus/edit?usp=sharing
The Divine Name in Later Times:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1A6p6WKqHqmcvHLC9A0_ZRPJrorufOQXTgYzK0Ee3d9s/edit?usp=sharing
JW.Org Admit Jehovah was Invented & the NWT was Translated by Jesuits (PART 2): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/582688bb-6c05-44fc-9ea9-6ee3e7aa3f19
JW.Org Admit Jehovah was Invented & the NWT was Translated by Jesuits (PART 3): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/07cc6e4b-9439-40b5-a28b-4ae0b57be75e
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.