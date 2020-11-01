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Ron Paul Interviews Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
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85 views • November 01, 2020
According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sirhan Sirhan didn't kill Bobby Kennedy, as the official story would have you believe. It was a conspiracy. Actually, a CIA agent killed him. The CIA was determined to wipe out the Kennedy family, for he would have certainly became president, and went after all those Deep State players, including, but not limited to LBJ, who he knew full well were responsible for the assassination of his brother, John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.
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