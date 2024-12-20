Smart Meters and Cancer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Digital electric meters, better known as 'smart' meters, are being installed on homes throughout the world. These radiation-emitting, surveillance devices are watching every move you make; while, at the same time, bathing you with cancer-causing radiation.
In this exclusive interview - Jonathan Landsman and Jerry Day, award-winning producer and consumer rights advocate talk about the lethal effects of this highly dangerous device.
