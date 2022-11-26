UFO Crash in 1941 (Before Roswell crash)

In 1941, a UFO crash incident occurred in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. 6 years before the Roswell UFO crash. Officials at the Cape Girardeau crash site called on local Reverend William Huffman to come and give last rites to the crash victims which turned out to be extraterrestrials. This information was leaked to the public from documents of the Majestic 12 (MJ-12) team.

