War, Stormtrooper Santa, Pedo Priest Outrage, Jesuits or Jews, Kirk Church, Adventist Veith, Black Christians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2025-12-29 #247
Resistance Rising #247: 30 December 2025
Topic list:
* More Big $ squandered in war-profiteering “MISS-les”.
* Far-Left big cities all around Romerica making their shock-troops “kid-friendly” with Satan Claus.
* Troll stealing Johnny’s donations, outed.
* Proof that the Catholic Church is the Whore of Babylon: raping deaf children.
* Johnny details YET AGAIN the Pedo Priest Shuffle.
* “Secular” media gives cover for the Whore who preys upon children.
* Was Rob Reiner a pedophile? How did his father go to Georgetown?
* Norman Lear
* Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk—now RUNNING Toilet Paper USA—having a “Eucharist Adoration Break-Out Session”
* Britain’s Pederast Victories Over Rommel!!!
* The ROMAN CATHOLIC “Crusades” against BIBLE-KEEPING CHRISTIANS in EUROPE (erased from history).
* Walter Veith betrays the Truth of Christ on behalf of the General Conference.
* Veith’s dogmatism works in FAVOR of Truth in Daniel 7:23.
* Sam Rutigliano, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the newest “Roughing The Passer” iteration: DON’T LAY DOWN ON THE QUARTERBACK.
* These unappealing woman sportscasters were happy to be placed in the lockerroom by the Roman Bread & Circuses Machine.
* Neon Deion: of Black Names and Black Christians
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5