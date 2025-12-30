BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
War, Stormtrooper Santa, Pedo Priest Outrage, Jesuits or Jews, Kirk Church, Adventist Veith, Black Christians
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
17 views • 1 day ago

RR 2025-12-29 #247

Resistance Rising #247: 30 December 2025

 

Topic list:
* More Big $ squandered in war-profiteering “MISS-les”.
* Far-Left big cities all around Romerica making their shock-troops “kid-friendly” with Satan Claus.
* Troll stealing Johnny’s donations, outed.
* Proof that the Catholic Church is the Whore of Babylon: raping deaf children.
* Johnny details YET AGAIN the Pedo Priest Shuffle.
* “Secular” media gives cover for the Whore who preys upon children.
* Was Rob Reiner a pedophile? How did his father go to Georgetown?
* Norman Lear
* Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk—now RUNNING Toilet Paper USA—having a “Eucharist Adoration Break-Out Session”
* Britain’s Pederast Victories Over Rommel!!!
* The ROMAN CATHOLIC “Crusades” against BIBLE-KEEPING CHRISTIANS in EUROPE (erased from history).
* Walter Veith betrays the Truth of Christ on behalf of the General Conference.
* Veith’s dogmatism works in FAVOR of Truth in Daniel 7:23.
* Sam Rutigliano, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the newest “Roughing The Passer” iteration: DON’T LAY DOWN ON THE QUARTERBACK.
* These unappealing woman sportscasters were happy to be placed in the lockerroom by the Roman Bread & Circuses Machine.
* Neon Deion: of Black Names and Black Christians

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
