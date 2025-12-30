War, Stormtrooper Santa, Pedo Priest Outrage, Jesuits or Jews, Kirk Church, Adventist Veith, Black Christians

RR 2025-12-29 #247

Resistance Rising #247: 30 December 2025

Topic list:

* More Big $ squandered in war-profiteering “MISS-les”.

* Far-Left big cities all around Romerica making their shock-troops “kid-friendly” with Satan Claus.

* Troll stealing Johnny’s donations, outed.

* Proof that the Catholic Church is the Whore of Babylon: raping deaf children.

* Johnny details YET AGAIN the Pedo Priest Shuffle.

* “Secular” media gives cover for the Whore who preys upon children.

* Was Rob Reiner a pedophile? How did his father go to Georgetown?

* Norman Lear

* Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk—now RUNNING Toilet Paper USA—having a “Eucharist Adoration Break-Out Session”

* Britain’s Pederast Victories Over Rommel!!!

* The ROMAN CATHOLIC “Crusades” against BIBLE-KEEPING CHRISTIANS in EUROPE (erased from history).

* Walter Veith betrays the Truth of Christ on behalf of the General Conference.

* Veith’s dogmatism works in FAVOR of Truth in Daniel 7:23.

* Sam Rutigliano, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the newest “Roughing The Passer” iteration: DON’T LAY DOWN ON THE QUARTERBACK.

* These unappealing woman sportscasters were happy to be placed in the lockerroom by the Roman Bread & Circuses Machine.

* Neon Deion: of Black Names and Black Christians

_____________________

