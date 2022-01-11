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Backdoor Gun Confiscation Happening Now!
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81 views • January 11, 2022
Come And Talk It LIVE, for January 9! There’s nothing that forces the police department to give you your gun back even after you have NOT been convicted or charged with a crime. This is a backdoor loophole allowing US cities to unconstitutionally confiscate private citizens’ firearms.
ALSO: Edwin Walker, principal attorney with Texas & US Law Shield, joins us to explain the Justice Department’s New Rule on Safe and Secure Storage of Firearms.
https://www.banned.video/
Come And Talk It
ALSO: Edwin Walker, principal attorney with Texas & US Law Shield, joins us to explain the Justice Department’s New Rule on Safe and Secure Storage of Firearms.
https://www.banned.video/
Come And Talk It
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