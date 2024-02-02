China to Attack Taiwan Jan 10-24, 2025? - 02/02/2024

Today we take a look at how Russia, the United States and China have all built new facilities and dug new tunnels at their nuclear test sites in recent years. Pastor Stan also shares prophecies showing that China may well attack Taiwan in the near future.
