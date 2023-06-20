Drastic SSRI Dosage Change Can Cause Suicide, Homicide and Psychosis - Dr. Ann Blake-Tracy

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In her book "Prozac: Panacea or Pandora? Our Serotonin Nightmare!" Dr. Ann Blake-Tracy lays out how similar the antidepressants prescribed today are compared to PCP or LSD. They all increase serotonin. She shares a video clip from the Gary Null movie "The Drugging of Our Children'' with Corey Baadsgaard the only - almost school shooter - who explains why he took his gun to school and held his classmates at gunpoint for 45 minutes and to this day still has no memory of it. Ann also dissects the medications nurse Andrea Yates was prescribed, who drowned all five of her children less than 24 hours after her dosages were drastically changed. REM Sleep Disorder causes patients to act out their nightmares in real life. Shockingly, 86% of those diagnosed with real-life nightmares like Robin Williams, have been found to be taking an antidepressant.
TAKEAWAYS
The FDA’s warning two decades ago says that any abrupt change, up or down, in the SSRI dosage can trigger suicide, hostility, or psychosis
If your kids are on SSRIs and you want them to no longer take these medications - make sure you wean them off slowly
Various pharmacists have testified that antidepressants can cause distorted thinking, abnormal behavior, and even loss of morality
Ann’s book, Prozac: Panacea or Pandora? - Our Serotonin Nightmare! gives details on the effects of SSRI drugs and their similarity to LSD
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Prozac: Panacea or Pandora Book: https://bit.ly/46aRkwV
Corey Baadsgaard Video: https://bit.ly/3C0WUnI
Antidepressants and School Shootings: https://bit.ly/42k6DjG
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REM Sleep Disorder Article: https://bit.ly/3IIDl7K
Serotonin, Spirituality, and Sorcery Article: https://bit.ly/43aXqeU
Man Decapitates Ex-Girlfriend with Sword: https://bit.ly/3WHMYt7
N.C. Teen Decapitates Mother: https://bit.ly/3XcLU0m
Andrea Yates Drowns Her Five Children: https://bit.ly/42NdaE3
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