Check your brains in at the door ~ the rise of the vaccinated cybermen ~
63 views • 11 months ago

In todays discussion, I want to talk about the growing trend of accusing you of heresy if you question your medical authorities. In addition, I want to talk about the apparent evidence that vaccines are doing a better job with dumbing people down then the trilateral commission ever could. Yes it appears that the vaccines are common sense inhibitors. I also want to share the latest highwire episode, which is 375.


References:

- dr who's cybermen

  https://tardis.fandom.com/wiki/Cyberman

- the highwire episode 375 weaponizing health

  https://rumble.com/v4zz9ho-episode-375-weaponizing-health.html

- cult of medics episode knights of malta

  https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics

- ttav presents remedy

  https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

- the war on ivermectin

  https://rumble.com/v4qsg86-fda-and-cdc-destroyed-ivermectin-to-inject-cv19-bioweapon-vax-dr-pierre-kor.html

  https://www.ebooks.com/en-us/book/210502284/war-on-ivermectin/pierre-kory/

- robert f kennedy book: the real anthony fauci

  https://rumble.com/v490aqh-the-real-anthony-fauci.html

  https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804/ref=asc_df_1510766804?hvadid=80195746823056&hvnetw=s&hvqmt=e&hvbmt=be&hvdev=c&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=&hvtargid=pla-4583795274308827&psc=1

- the truth about covid 19 by joseph mercola

  https://rumble.com/v4tme50-unsafe-and-ineffective-the-biggest-lie-ever-sold-covid-19-documentary.html

  https://www.amazon.com/Truth-About-COVID-19-Lockdowns-Passports/dp/1645020886/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&sr=1-1

- i'm unvaccinated and that's ok

  https://rumble.com/v3l3f7a-live-military-using-tax-dollars-for-baby-murder-new-childrens-book-im-unvac.html

- bryan ardis exposes venomtech; and the covid spike protein as being cobra venom, and that venom is in pharmaceutical drugs.

  https://rumble.com/v10zxpu-complete-3-part-discussion-mike-adams-interviews-dr.-bryan-ardis-covid-19-c.html

