Check your brains in at the door ~ the rise of the vaccinated cybermen ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In todays discussion, I want to talk about the growing trend of accusing you of heresy if you question your medical authorities. In addition, I want to talk about the apparent evidence that vaccines are doing a better job with dumbing people down then the trilateral commission ever could. Yes it appears that the vaccines are common sense inhibitors. I also want to share the latest highwire episode, which is 375.
References:
- dr who's cybermen
https://tardis.fandom.com/wiki/Cyberman
- the highwire episode 375 weaponizing health
https://rumble.com/v4zz9ho-episode-375-weaponizing-health.html
- cult of medics episode knights of malta
https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics
- ttav presents remedy
https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial
- the war on ivermectin
https://rumble.com/v4qsg86-fda-and-cdc-destroyed-ivermectin-to-inject-cv19-bioweapon-vax-dr-pierre-kor.html
https://www.ebooks.com/en-us/book/210502284/war-on-ivermectin/pierre-kory/
- robert f kennedy book: the real anthony fauci
https://rumble.com/v490aqh-the-real-anthony-fauci.html
https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804/ref=asc_df_1510766804?hvadid=80195746823056&hvnetw=s&hvqmt=e&hvbmt=be&hvdev=c&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=&hvtargid=pla-4583795274308827&psc=1
- the truth about covid 19 by joseph mercola
https://rumble.com/v4tme50-unsafe-and-ineffective-the-biggest-lie-ever-sold-covid-19-documentary.html
https://www.amazon.com/Truth-About-COVID-19-Lockdowns-Passports/dp/1645020886/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&sr=1-1
- i'm unvaccinated and that's ok
https://rumble.com/v3l3f7a-live-military-using-tax-dollars-for-baby-murder-new-childrens-book-im-unvac.html
- bryan ardis exposes venomtech; and the covid spike protein as being cobra venom, and that venom is in pharmaceutical drugs.
https://rumble.com/v10zxpu-complete-3-part-discussion-mike-adams-interviews-dr.-bryan-ardis-covid-19-c.html