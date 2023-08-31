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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 30
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57 views • August 31, 2023

▪️The AFU once again attempted to launch massive kamikaze drone strikes on Russia's rear regions.

In Bryansk, all enemy drones were intercepted: debris damaged the building of the Kremniy El plant and the building of the Investigative Committee.

▪️The civil-military airfield in Pskov was subjected to the most massive attack.

Russian air defenses neutralized most of the drones, but the remaining managed to damage four Il-76 military transport aircraft.

▪️In turn, Russian forces launched combined strikes against military targets in several regions of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, explosions occurred in the Fastivs'kyi, Buchans'ka, Shevchenkivs'kyi, and Darnyts'kyi districts.

▪️The AFU have launched massive strikes on populated areas of Donbass.

High-rise residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged in Donetsk and its suburbs. One person died, at least nine others were wounded.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU were forced to reduce their offensive activity due to the losses.

Taking advantage of the enemy's lack of initiative, Russian forces expanded their zone of control west of Staromaiors'ke.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU were able to slightly advance northwest of Verbove.

Nevertheless, statements by Western journalists about the breach of the Russian forces' first line of defense do not correspond to reality.

▪️Russian naval aviation crews uncovered and prevented another attempt by the enemy to land on the Crimean peninsula.

In addition, several enemy speedboats carrying landing troops were destroyed east of Zmiinyi Island.


Source @rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsaugust 30digestrussian military operation
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