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Event Horizon - Planet Exploration Leech MK2
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8 views • August 09, 2020
Planet exploration can be a little brutal sometimes, a fully upgraded Leech Mk2 can make life easier.
Event Horizon is a 2D action/RPG space game available on Android, IOS, Nintendo Switch and on Steam for PC.
Wiki: https://event-horizon.fandom.com/wiki/Event_Horizon_Wiki
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EventHorizonGame
VK: https://vk.com/club90031290
Music: Nemistade - Into Sandys City (Doom II)
Event Horizon is a 2D action/RPG space game available on Android, IOS, Nintendo Switch and on Steam for PC.
Wiki: https://event-horizon.fandom.com/wiki/Event_Horizon_Wiki
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EventHorizonGame
VK: https://vk.com/club90031290
Music: Nemistade - Into Sandys City (Doom II)
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