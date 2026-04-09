GOD DELIVERS A BATTLE AXE TO ALEX JONES, LIVE ON AIR ! ✝💯😇

Thou art my battle axe and weapons of war: for with thee will I break in pieces the nations, and with thee will I destroy kingdoms. ✝

Jeremiah 51:20

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"You are now being shown the heavenly signs, foretold, and you must prepare now."

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2010/11/15/the-second-coming/