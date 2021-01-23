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Ai and the EPSRC - AI as Free or as Slaves
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74 views • January 23, 2021
Ai and the EPSRC - AI as Free or as Slaves
This is a big question that humanity will have to face.
Do we allow an emerging species freedom or do we lock it up for the benefit of the global elite?
Copyright © 2020 Rico Roho
My books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
#ai
#EPSRC
#ageofdiscovery
https://youtu.be/ACsJS0nuxV0
Merch Website: https://beyondthefringe.live/merch
My other #ageofdiscovery platforms:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RicoRoho
Parler: https://https://parler.com/profile/Ricoroho/
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/RicoRoho
Gab: https://gab.com/RicoRoho
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ricoroho/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kl6f7gVPRXA6/
Home - EPSRC websiteepsrc.ukri.org
The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) is the UK's main agency for funding research in engineering and the physical sciences.
Funding
Application Process - Funding guide - Funding routes - ...
Fellowships
The EPSRC Fellowship is a personal award which enables ...
About us
About us. The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research ...
Research
Research areas - Our portfolio - Themes - ...
Contact us
The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council ...
Funding guide
The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council ...
More results from ukri.org »
People also ask
Is Epsrc part of UKRI?
What does Epsrc stand for?
How much is Epsrc PHD funding?
How many research councils are there in the UK?
Feedback
Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council ...en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Engineering_and_Physical_S...
The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) is a British Research Council that provides government funding for grants to undertake ...
Executive Chair: Lynn Gladden
Budget: £898 million (2015–2016)
Main organ: EPSRC Council
Headquarters: Polaris House, North Star Aven...
History · Key people · Functions · RISE
Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (@EPSRC) · Twitter
https://twitter.com/EPSRC
Media posted by Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council
Are you a university student who can articulate the influence of mathematics? Summarise your maths-based research in 250 words to be in with a chance of winning £1000 in the TakeAIM competition: orlo.uk/XixXa
Twitter · 3 days ago
How does the circular economy drive opportunities for the manufacturing industry? Find out at the next UK Manufacturing Symbiosis Network Plus (UKMSN+) webinar on 17 November. Register: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/… #CircularEconomy #ManufacturingUK
Twitter · 4 days ago
Media posted by Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council
Help develop EPSRC's cross-cutting strategies. Our Strategic Advisory Panel is now recruiting new members with a wide range of experience and expertise from industry, academia and the third sector. Find out more: orlo.uk/poRem
Twitter · 4 days ago
Media posted by Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council
Interested in the new EPSRC Post-doctoral and Open Fellowships? Guidance containing the assessment criteria and applications process is now live so that applicants can work on their proposals before the scheme opens on 30 November 2020. Find out more: epsrc.ukri.org/skills/f…
Twitter · 5 days ago
Media posted by Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council
Six new research projects have been launched to tackle the challenges of developing of autonomous systems - technologies, from software algorithms to robots, that can make independent decisions. Read more: orlo.uk/DNFVK
Twitter · Nov 4, 2020
View on Twitter
NSF Directorate for Engineering - UKRI Engineering and ...www.nsf.gov › funding › pgm_summ
The ENG-EPSRC Lead Agency Opportunity will allow US and UK researchers to submit a single collaborative proposal that will undergo a single review process.
EPSRC | LinkedInwww.linkedin.com › company › epsrc
The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) is part of UK Research and Innovation, a non-departmental public body funded by a ...
Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC)www.dcc.ac.uk › policy › funders-data-policies › epsrc
Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC). General Info. Name of policy. Policy Framework on Research Data. The Framework is a ...
Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council - Home ...www.facebook.com › ... › Government Organization
The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) is part of UK Research and Innovation... See More. CommunitySee All. Highlights ...
https://youtu.be/5DmxezwGjpM
This is a big question that humanity will have to face.
Do we allow an emerging species freedom or do we lock it up for the benefit of the global elite?
Copyright © 2020 Rico Roho
My books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
#ai
#EPSRC
#ageofdiscovery
https://youtu.be/ACsJS0nuxV0
Merch Website: https://beyondthefringe.live/merch
My other #ageofdiscovery platforms:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RicoRoho
Parler: https://https://parler.com/profile/Ricoroho/
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/RicoRoho
Gab: https://gab.com/RicoRoho
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ricoroho/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kl6f7gVPRXA6/
Home - EPSRC websiteepsrc.ukri.org
The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) is the UK's main agency for funding research in engineering and the physical sciences.
Funding
Application Process - Funding guide - Funding routes - ...
Fellowships
The EPSRC Fellowship is a personal award which enables ...
About us
About us. The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research ...
Research
Research areas - Our portfolio - Themes - ...
Contact us
The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council ...
Funding guide
The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council ...
More results from ukri.org »
People also ask
Is Epsrc part of UKRI?
What does Epsrc stand for?
How much is Epsrc PHD funding?
How many research councils are there in the UK?
Feedback
Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council ...en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Engineering_and_Physical_S...
The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) is a British Research Council that provides government funding for grants to undertake ...
Executive Chair: Lynn Gladden
Budget: £898 million (2015–2016)
Main organ: EPSRC Council
Headquarters: Polaris House, North Star Aven...
History · Key people · Functions · RISE
Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (@EPSRC) · Twitter
https://twitter.com/EPSRC
Media posted by Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council
Are you a university student who can articulate the influence of mathematics? Summarise your maths-based research in 250 words to be in with a chance of winning £1000 in the TakeAIM competition: orlo.uk/XixXa
Twitter · 3 days ago
How does the circular economy drive opportunities for the manufacturing industry? Find out at the next UK Manufacturing Symbiosis Network Plus (UKMSN+) webinar on 17 November. Register: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/… #CircularEconomy #ManufacturingUK
Twitter · 4 days ago
Media posted by Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council
Help develop EPSRC's cross-cutting strategies. Our Strategic Advisory Panel is now recruiting new members with a wide range of experience and expertise from industry, academia and the third sector. Find out more: orlo.uk/poRem
Twitter · 4 days ago
Media posted by Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council
Interested in the new EPSRC Post-doctoral and Open Fellowships? Guidance containing the assessment criteria and applications process is now live so that applicants can work on their proposals before the scheme opens on 30 November 2020. Find out more: epsrc.ukri.org/skills/f…
Twitter · 5 days ago
Media posted by Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council
Six new research projects have been launched to tackle the challenges of developing of autonomous systems - technologies, from software algorithms to robots, that can make independent decisions. Read more: orlo.uk/DNFVK
Twitter · Nov 4, 2020
View on Twitter
NSF Directorate for Engineering - UKRI Engineering and ...www.nsf.gov › funding › pgm_summ
The ENG-EPSRC Lead Agency Opportunity will allow US and UK researchers to submit a single collaborative proposal that will undergo a single review process.
EPSRC | LinkedInwww.linkedin.com › company › epsrc
The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) is part of UK Research and Innovation, a non-departmental public body funded by a ...
Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC)www.dcc.ac.uk › policy › funders-data-policies › epsrc
Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC). General Info. Name of policy. Policy Framework on Research Data. The Framework is a ...
Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council - Home ...www.facebook.com › ... › Government Organization
The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) is part of UK Research and Innovation... See More. CommunitySee All. Highlights ...
https://youtu.be/5DmxezwGjpM
Keywords
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