© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE BEST EMF PROTECTION WE HAVE FOUND
Follow
0
Share
Report
66 views • November 30, 2021
Hello,
Our first attempt at loading this video placed it upside down. This is our second try. This quick video is about our experience with wifi, cell tower, smart meter, 5G tower sensitivities.... and then sharing a powerful solution that has literally changed our health and lives! I forgot to mention in the video that we went back for another live blood analysis and there was a drastic shift into healthy blood! YEAH!!
Recommended product site: www.blushield-us.com and to save 10 % use coupon code: SOURCEHEALING
Thank you for watching as we will be posting more videos on a wide range of topics!
Many blessings,
Gaiya
Our first attempt at loading this video placed it upside down. This is our second try. This quick video is about our experience with wifi, cell tower, smart meter, 5G tower sensitivities.... and then sharing a powerful solution that has literally changed our health and lives! I forgot to mention in the video that we went back for another live blood analysis and there was a drastic shift into healthy blood! YEAH!!
Recommended product site: www.blushield-us.com and to save 10 % use coupon code: SOURCEHEALING
Thank you for watching as we will be posting more videos on a wide range of topics!
Many blessings,
Gaiya
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.