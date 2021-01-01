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Chuck Pierce: Prophetic Word for 2021
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1900 views • January 01, 2021
Copyright © Chuck Pierce.
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-word-for-2021/
Chuck Pierce says, “Now, before we go any further, I want you to know this. You have to move past your last battle.
Now you are going to have to confess that right now. That you are getting past the last battle that you have been experiencing. The last thing you have been warring for."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-word-for-2021/
Chuck Pierce says, “Now, before we go any further, I want you to know this. You have to move past your last battle.
Now you are going to have to confess that right now. That you are getting past the last battle that you have been experiencing. The last thing you have been warring for."
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