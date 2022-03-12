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Who is Dr Reiner Fuelmich (a Psyop) and what is this 'lawsuit' about? [11.03.2022]
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623 views • March 12, 2022
Note: Again, these Satanic Controlled Opposition Psyops are everywere, specially here in Denmark.
I met another Danish 'Freedom Fighter' a few days ago, ask him a few questions as I did before, as usual he didn't answer my questions, he also use Doublespeak, NewSpeak and New Public Management Speak. He is also here on Bitchute on FB and he is never getting 'blocked' or deleted from these platforms.... Why? - I can (and have) tells 'stories' about this guy and his 'work' and the 'people' he collaborative with (pedophilia)... https://martinmdiversen.dk/ - And the 'Justice system' is still totally Rotten and corrupt, specially here in Denmark, I'm going to the court again here on april 2022 for the fifth time and will again get convicted as a criminal, although I can, and have, documented that everything I have published is the truth -> https://www.denoffentlige.dk/syg-paa-kontanthjaelp-forbryder-eller-frihedskaemper - Sick satanic psychopathic world we all live in
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Who is Reiner Fuelmich & what is this lawsuit about? Is he going to go against EVERYBODY involved? I don't think so, because this deception goes deep. Here are my thoughts on this. Test everything. Have a great weekend!
My other Channels
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7grainsofsalt3 - Dr Hilleman - https://youtu.be/3So_voahi1A
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7grainsofsalt5, New Back-up channel - Alines exist? - https://youtu.be/i-J95Mso2h0
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Bitchute - Dr Slaoui - https://www.bitchute.com/video/x0ylW23MSqk6/
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Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/posts/dr-delisi-cbn-59005282
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Videos & Links used today
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Video refered to of Dr Reiner Fuellmich - https://cairnsnews.org/2022/02/08/dr-reiner-fuellmich-opening-statement-of-covid-nuremberg-2-0-grand-jury/
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Reiner Fuellmich, Grand Jury FB - https://www.facebook.com/groups/1125502058281372
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Spiritual family - https://spiritualfamily.net/file/view/36068/attorney-dr-reiner-fuellmich-2021-nuremberg-trials
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Stop World Control - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/vacnwo/
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Stop World Control, Fall of the Cabal - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/cabal/
--
M.CAM - https://www.m-cam.com/about-us/
--
Endtime News, David Martin - HOW TO TELL IF SOMEONE IS CONTROLLED OPPOSITION HD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7IyI9eWMSZye/
--
Alice Bailey & Lucis Trust - https://www.lucistrust.org/books/alice_bailey_books
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Lucis Trust, A Bailey & H Blavatsky - https://www.lucistrust.org/worldwide_network/notes_from_the_field/tan_academy
--
ITNJ - https://www.itnj.org/
573 views Mar 11, 2022
7grainsofsalt 4
741 subscribers
https://youtu.be/RCpA58xpzso
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC23F35kVFSeXwPInwjtRigQ
I met another Danish 'Freedom Fighter' a few days ago, ask him a few questions as I did before, as usual he didn't answer my questions, he also use Doublespeak, NewSpeak and New Public Management Speak. He is also here on Bitchute on FB and he is never getting 'blocked' or deleted from these platforms.... Why? - I can (and have) tells 'stories' about this guy and his 'work' and the 'people' he collaborative with (pedophilia)... https://martinmdiversen.dk/ - And the 'Justice system' is still totally Rotten and corrupt, specially here in Denmark, I'm going to the court again here on april 2022 for the fifth time and will again get convicted as a criminal, although I can, and have, documented that everything I have published is the truth -> https://www.denoffentlige.dk/syg-paa-kontanthjaelp-forbryder-eller-frihedskaemper - Sick satanic psychopathic world we all live in
--
Who is Reiner Fuelmich & what is this lawsuit about? Is he going to go against EVERYBODY involved? I don't think so, because this deception goes deep. Here are my thoughts on this. Test everything. Have a great weekend!
My other Channels
-- --
--
7grainsofsalt3 - Dr Hilleman - https://youtu.be/3So_voahi1A
--
7grainsofsalt5, New Back-up channel - Alines exist? - https://youtu.be/i-J95Mso2h0
--
Bitchute - Dr Slaoui - https://www.bitchute.com/video/x0ylW23MSqk6/
--
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/posts/dr-delisi-cbn-59005282
--
-- --
Videos & Links used today
-- --
--
Video refered to of Dr Reiner Fuellmich - https://cairnsnews.org/2022/02/08/dr-reiner-fuellmich-opening-statement-of-covid-nuremberg-2-0-grand-jury/
--
Reiner Fuellmich, Grand Jury FB - https://www.facebook.com/groups/1125502058281372
--
Spiritual family - https://spiritualfamily.net/file/view/36068/attorney-dr-reiner-fuellmich-2021-nuremberg-trials
--
Stop World Control - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/vacnwo/
--
Stop World Control, Fall of the Cabal - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/cabal/
--
M.CAM - https://www.m-cam.com/about-us/
--
Endtime News, David Martin - HOW TO TELL IF SOMEONE IS CONTROLLED OPPOSITION HD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7IyI9eWMSZye/
--
Alice Bailey & Lucis Trust - https://www.lucistrust.org/books/alice_bailey_books
--
Lucis Trust, A Bailey & H Blavatsky - https://www.lucistrust.org/worldwide_network/notes_from_the_field/tan_academy
--
ITNJ - https://www.itnj.org/
573 views Mar 11, 2022
7grainsofsalt 4
741 subscribers
https://youtu.be/RCpA58xpzso
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC23F35kVFSeXwPInwjtRigQ
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