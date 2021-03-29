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Dr. Montanari on AstraZeneca's recombinant poison
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130 views • March 29, 2021
January 2021 Montanari's interview on Verita'.it.
Dr. Montanari explains the difference between vaccines and gene therapy.
The expert tells us why AstraZeneca's recombinant is nothing more than biohazard and the trillions of revenue involved in this scam.
Yet in Italy Draghi and the corrupt government continue to push the frau d and are guilty of crimes against humanity.
Dr. Montanari explains the difference between vaccines and gene therapy.
The expert tells us why AstraZeneca's recombinant is nothing more than biohazard and the trillions of revenue involved in this scam.
Yet in Italy Draghi and the corrupt government continue to push the frau d and are guilty of crimes against humanity.
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