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Highlights: The Schara Family & Others Share Similar Stories of Corrupt Hospitals
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131 views • April 09, 2022
Scott Schara says St Elizabeth Hospital in Wisconsin used "protocols" to treat his Down Syndrome daughter as sub-human and ultimately killed her with a lethal mix of drugs -even labeling her DNR without consent. He's sharing her story and others are coming out about how hospitals are cashing in on deaths and enjoying immunity from liability under the CARES act. You can see the whole live stream replay here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/grace-emily-s-light-shines-on-memorial-rally And learn more here: http://ouramazinggrace.net
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Kristi Leigh TV
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