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PASTORS ARE WARNING THE COVID-JAB IS AN ABOMINATION TO CHANGE WHAT IT MEANS TO BE HUMAN
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222 views • August 12, 2021
Once you are jabbed with experimental patented gene therapy, you are owned by pharma GMO zombie - no longer human being.
It's heartening to see that Shepherds are finally doing their duty and warning their church about the monstrous abomination that Big-Pharma is inflicting on humanity. This is something that will be passed down to future generations, provided the jabbed are able to have children, or even survive at all after letting the Cult of Scientism "change what it means to be human"
This is a battle between good and evil, and WE ARE AT WAR
mirrored from:
https://ugetube.com/watch/finally-pastors-are-warning-the-covid-jab-is-a-abomination-to-change-what-it-means-to-be-human_TPsYslLzR7v5ji3.html
It's heartening to see that Shepherds are finally doing their duty and warning their church about the monstrous abomination that Big-Pharma is inflicting on humanity. This is something that will be passed down to future generations, provided the jabbed are able to have children, or even survive at all after letting the Cult of Scientism "change what it means to be human"
This is a battle between good and evil, and WE ARE AT WAR
mirrored from:
https://ugetube.com/watch/finally-pastors-are-warning-the-covid-jab-is-a-abomination-to-change-what-it-means-to-be-human_TPsYslLzR7v5ji3.html
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