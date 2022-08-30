SKYNEWS: 30AUG22 - Chris Rock Says He Declined the Opportunity to Host the 2023 Oscars

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Comedian Chris Rock has confirmed he turned down a request from the Oscars to host the 2023 ceremony.
The 57-year-old comedian told a Phoenix comedy club he was asked to host next year's event but declined the opportunity.
He told the audience that emceeing the event would be like returning to a crime scene.