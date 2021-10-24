DR. LEE MERRITT - MEDICAL OVERVIEW OF HOW WE GOT HERE

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Dr. Lee Merritt, Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgeon since 1995. Dr. Merritt's recent speech at Doctors for Disaster Preparedness on “Says-CoV2 and the Rise of Medical Technocracy” has been widely viewed and launched her into claiming the title of “The Medical Rebel”.
Learn more about Dr. Merritt: https://drleemerritt.com/about-me
Shop Dr. Lee Merritt’s Smart Choices for Healthy Living: https://merritt.shop/
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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Vaccine Choice Canada Published October 20, 2021
Dr. Lee Merritt | The Medical Rebel - October 19, 2021
Dr. Lee Merritt, The Medical Rebel, Vaccine Choice Canada, October 20 2021.