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CORONA VIRUSAS - DŪMŲ UŽDANGA
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236 views • April 28, 2020
CORONA VIRUSAS - DŪMŲ UŽDANGA
Coronos virusas dumu uzdanga
Šaltiniai:
1. https://youtu.be/jty-MYci9vE
2.https://youtu.be/0-2nBjg-PSY
3. https://youtu.be/NAQ8GGPEdAI
4. https://youtu.be/luqmo2GKAUQ
5. https://youtu.be/ShO_oMmbTXk
6. https://youtu.be/PqYiGK1FsBA
7. https://youtu.be/ppxYdhgNn4U
8. https://youtu.be/5pIMD1enwd4
9. https://youtu.be/wJlWrJ5JQNE
10. https://youtu.be/BL42Ei8WkNo
11. https://youtu.be/7zfloieQ_p8
12. https://youtu.be/7QM0uX1kQYE
13. https://youtu.be/oXjyhIlAxFw
14. https://youtu.be/jcuYFjFQcJI
15. https://youtu.be/cKpY5sV40JM
16. https://youtu.be/p7scRMA0aLk
17. https://youtu.be/il6dmiWygx4
Coronos virusas dumu uzdanga
Šaltiniai:
1. https://youtu.be/jty-MYci9vE
2.https://youtu.be/0-2nBjg-PSY
3. https://youtu.be/NAQ8GGPEdAI
4. https://youtu.be/luqmo2GKAUQ
5. https://youtu.be/ShO_oMmbTXk
6. https://youtu.be/PqYiGK1FsBA
7. https://youtu.be/ppxYdhgNn4U
8. https://youtu.be/5pIMD1enwd4
9. https://youtu.be/wJlWrJ5JQNE
10. https://youtu.be/BL42Ei8WkNo
11. https://youtu.be/7zfloieQ_p8
12. https://youtu.be/7QM0uX1kQYE
13. https://youtu.be/oXjyhIlAxFw
14. https://youtu.be/jcuYFjFQcJI
15. https://youtu.be/cKpY5sV40JM
16. https://youtu.be/p7scRMA0aLk
17. https://youtu.be/il6dmiWygx4
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