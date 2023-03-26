GLENN BECK | George Soros IS linked to Trump indictment, despite NYT LIES

What would we do without the New York Times? A recent piece from the publication details why right-wing claims that George Soros is connected to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — who may move forward with a Trump indictment soon — are baloney. But thankfully, Glenn saves the day, explaining in this clip why the New York Times — shockingly — is LYING. George Soros IS linked to the possible Trump indictment, with one million dollars possibly at play…► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

