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Transparency for 2021
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16 views • January 01, 2021
We all hoped that the year 2020 would be filled with transparency and clear vision. However, it has been filled with anything but transparency. We've experienced a pandemic of corruption, fraud and lies that has made us frustrated, angry, and feeling hopeless. Dr. Len and Francesco review what happened in 2020 with Covid 19 testing, methods of reporting mortality, vaccine development, and the legitimacy of masks and lockdowns. They also go on to offer practical solutions that are doable to restore both our democracy and health.
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