Police officer set on fire during protests in Mexico

A police officer is set alight by a protester during demonstrations over the death of a man in police custody in Mexico.



The incident took place during protests in the city of Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco, as locals gathered to ask for justice in the case of Giovanni Lopez, 30, who died after his arrest.



In the video, recorded by journalist Mario Marlo, officers in helmets can be seen facing up to protesters when one of the officers gets onto his motorbike.



A protester then runs up behind him and pours flammable liquid onto the officer before setting him alight.



The officer goes up in flames along with the seat of his bike and he falls to the ground.



The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, confirmed that the burnt officer was injured in the protest along with five other officers.



Twenty-six people were arrested while three patrol cars were reportedly burnt out.