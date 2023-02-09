CDC Caught Tracking Unvaxed Americans with New Surveillance Tech | Redacted w Clayton Morris

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Patrick Howley: CDC caught tracking unvaccinated Americans with new surveillance program | Redacted w Clayton Morris
A bombshell new report says US federal government is actively tracking the movements of unvaccinated Americans using a secret surveillance program set up by the CDC. We speak to journalist Patrick Howley about this.
Source: https://rumble.com/v28qq9q-cdc-caught-tracking-unvaccinated-americans-with-new-surveillance-program-re.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=14