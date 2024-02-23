Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tankers of the 21st Brigade of the Central Military District destroyed the first US armored vehicle based on the M1 Abrams tank - M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle
channel image
The Prisoner
8979 Subscribers
Shop now
207 views
Published 13 hours ago

Tankers of the 21st Brigade of the Central Military District destroyed the first US armored vehicle based on the M1 Abrams tank - M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle
These tracked combat vehicles were specifically designed to clear pathways for troops and other vehicles through minefields

Its first combat use by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) was during Operation Moshtarak in southern Afghanistan during the 2010 Afghanistan War against the Taliban.

Source @R&U Videos

Keywords
tankers21st brigadem1150 assault breacher vehicle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket