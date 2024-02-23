Tankers of the 21st Brigade of the Central Military District destroyed the first US armored vehicle based on the M1 Abrams tank - M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle
These tracked combat vehicles were specifically designed to clear pathways for troops and other vehicles through minefields
Its first combat use by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) was during Operation Moshtarak in southern Afghanistan during the 2010 Afghanistan War against the Taliban.
Source @R&U Videos
