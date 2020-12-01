THIS IS TOO IMPORTANT

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VIDEO: If you want a future for yourself or your children, stop wearing the masks. I go over the experiments they have run on us vis a vis social conformity and I try to show that even science has been corrupted by the force of "group consensus." You have to stand on your own two feet and not cave to the pressure of what everyone else is doing. It's too important.
Asch Experiment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qA-gbpt7Ts8
First Follower: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fW8amMCVAJQ&;t=42s
Buzzer experiment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8BkzvP19v4
#Scamdemic #masks #covid