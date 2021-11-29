EP 2710-8AM FORMER TRUMP ALLY SEBASTIAN GORKA & "ELITE" CONSERVATIVE INFLUENCERS SUPPRESSING 2020 ELECTION FRAUD EVIDENCE   

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“They haven’t had me on for a long, long time,” Lindell initially complained on Friday evening, arguing that the network will not “talk about why [he] was canceled.” Then, on Saturday afternoon, the pillow tycoon took it a step further, making clear that right-wing Salem radio host’s MyPillow promotional codes will “not work next week.” “With Salem, nobody gets to sell MyPillow products going forward,” he said. “You are done selling MyPillow products!”
Additionally, on Friday evening, Lindell called the ardently pro-Trump media network “worse” than the likes of Dominion Voting Systems and mysterious foreign entities that he baselessly believes “stole” the 2020 election from Trump. Neither Prager nor Salem Radio returned The Daily Beast’s Saturday evening requests for comment. Gorka declined to comment on the matter but insisted this reporter was a “liar.”
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