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Dr. Bryan Ardis interviews Dr. Simone Gold - Updated host after being blocked![29.09.2021]
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65 views • September 30, 2021
Note: What the fuck will it help to make 'Lawsuit's' when the judicial system is also totally corrupt, exactly as in Denmark??
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Yep! This video is actively being blocked and censored. We are doing all we can to keep it up! Please share!
Dr. Simone Gold talks about the recent lawsuit filed against the vaccine mandate.
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
https://gab.com/drsimonegold
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
Healthy members of the armed forces are experiencing negative side effects and even death after receiving the vaccine. The deaths have been attributed to myocarditis.
Find out what myocarditis is. You need to watch this before it gets taken down!
Dr. Simone Gold talks about the effect of the COVID 19 vaccine and lawsuits that have been filed as a result of deaths that have occurred among members of the armed forces.
Healthy members of the armed forces are experiencing negative side effects and even death after receiving the vaccine. The deaths have been attributed to myocarditis.
Find out what myocarditis is. You need to watch this before it gets taken down!
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE!
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
Download and view link:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bvx_B05eN247rOVQIp2JphDQiO5ntJ09/view?_kx=2RSTcK7Ya3xCDbiwxqJOMlWou8FuUhGN1f05_rOkPPE%3D.SwvL6p
--
Yep! This video is actively being blocked and censored. We are doing all we can to keep it up! Please share!
Dr. Simone Gold talks about the recent lawsuit filed against the vaccine mandate.
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
https://gab.com/drsimonegold
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
Healthy members of the armed forces are experiencing negative side effects and even death after receiving the vaccine. The deaths have been attributed to myocarditis.
Find out what myocarditis is. You need to watch this before it gets taken down!
Dr. Simone Gold talks about the effect of the COVID 19 vaccine and lawsuits that have been filed as a result of deaths that have occurred among members of the armed forces.
Healthy members of the armed forces are experiencing negative side effects and even death after receiving the vaccine. The deaths have been attributed to myocarditis.
Find out what myocarditis is. You need to watch this before it gets taken down!
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE!
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
Download and view link:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bvx_B05eN247rOVQIp2JphDQiO5ntJ09/view?_kx=2RSTcK7Ya3xCDbiwxqJOMlWou8FuUhGN1f05_rOkPPE%3D.SwvL6p
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