China’s Vaccine Giant CanSino Biologics Sees Net Profit Down 99%

09/10/2022 Spotlight on China: Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics has reported earnings down sharply in the first half of this year, its net profit down 99%. But CanSino’s new COVID vaccine for inhalation was approved by Chinese authorities
