China’s Vaccine Giant CanSino Biologics Sees Net Profit Down 99%

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jiy5cfa
09/10/2022 Spotlight on China: Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics has reported earnings down sharply in the first half of this year, its net profit down 99%. But CanSino’s new COVID vaccine for inhalation was approved by Chinese authorities