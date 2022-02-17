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Evidence of the Afterlife and the Possibility of Communicating with the Deceased with Robert Ginsberg
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40 views • February 17, 2022
Where do we go when we experience physical death? Regardless of beliefs, there may be emerging scientific evidence for a more concrete answer.
Listen up to discover:
What a remote viewing experiment can demonstrate
What may produce lucid experiences before being resuscitated
The electronic voice phenomena
Robert Ginsberg, the Vice-President and Founder of the Forever Family Foundation, shares his work and experience with consciousness and its state after death.
Regardless of one’s beliefs, no one can say for certain what happens to someone’s consciousness after they physically die. However, evidence may support that consciousness is preserved in another dimension.
Through various techniques and belief systems, folks may find a way to navigate the new way of thinking. Reframing your way of thinking can be a significant benefit regarding grief.
Visit https://www.foreverfamilyfoundation.org to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to discover:
What a remote viewing experiment can demonstrate
What may produce lucid experiences before being resuscitated
The electronic voice phenomena
Robert Ginsberg, the Vice-President and Founder of the Forever Family Foundation, shares his work and experience with consciousness and its state after death.
Regardless of one’s beliefs, no one can say for certain what happens to someone’s consciousness after they physically die. However, evidence may support that consciousness is preserved in another dimension.
Through various techniques and belief systems, folks may find a way to navigate the new way of thinking. Reframing your way of thinking can be a significant benefit regarding grief.
Visit https://www.foreverfamilyfoundation.org to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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