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Evidence of the Afterlife and the Possibility of Communicating with the Deceased with Robert Ginsberg
Finding Genius Podcast
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40 views • February 17, 2022
Where do we go when we experience physical death? Regardless of beliefs, there may be emerging scientific evidence for a more concrete answer.

Listen up to discover:

What a remote viewing experiment can demonstrate

What may produce lucid experiences before being resuscitated

The electronic voice phenomena

Robert Ginsberg, the Vice-President and Founder of the Forever Family Foundation, shares his work and experience with consciousness and its state after death.

Regardless of one’s beliefs, no one can say for certain what happens to someone’s consciousness after they physically die. However, evidence may support that consciousness is preserved in another dimension.

Through various techniques and belief systems, folks may find a way to navigate the new way of thinking. Reframing your way of thinking can be a significant benefit regarding grief.

Visit https://www.foreverfamilyfoundation.org to learn more.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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phenomenacommunicatingevidence of the afterlife
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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