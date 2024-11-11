Decentralize TV - 'Man In America' Seth Holehouse talks post-election REPENTANCE, strategic relocation and survival preparedness for the coming chaos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Election Aftermath and Future of Decentralization (0:20)
- Seth Holehouse's Perspective on Decentralization (4:43)
- Potential Scenarios and the Role of State Governments (5:44)
- The Importance of Community and Local Preparedness (15:14)
- Preparedness Strategies and Skill Development (45:53)
- The Role of Citizen Media and Independent Journalism (56:12)
- Final Thoughts and Practical Advice (1:21:47)
