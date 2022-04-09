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Nightly News LIES Full Broadcast 📺🚯 Feb. 1
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181 views • April 09, 2022
From JSF: I do not know what this next item is, but I missed it the first time around. This appeared in a February newscast that has not been deleted, you can still watch this on the NBC Youtube channel.
This anomaly is in This NBC news broadcast at 7:44: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9H_XxG9Qo4&;t=460s - the link will start 4 seconds before that.
Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 5, HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats, and growing effort to ban books from Texas public school libraries.
00:00 Intro
01:55 Pfizer Vaccine For Kids Under 5
04:55 Black College Bomb Threats
07:55 Putin Fires Back
09:43 FBI Director One-On-One
12:48 Classroom Culture Wars
» Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC
» Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews
NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital features NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, TODAY.com, Nightly News, Meet the Press, Dateline, and the existing apps and digital extensions of these respective properties. We deliver the best in breaking news, live video coverage, original journalism and segments from your favorite NBC News Shows.
Connect with NBC News Online!
NBC News App: https://smart.link/5d0cd9df61b80
Breaking News Alerts: https://link.nbcnews.com/join/5cj/bre...
Visit NBCNews.Com: http://nbcnews.to/ReadNBC
Find NBC News on Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/LikeNBC
Follow NBC News on Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/FollowNBC
#NightlyNews #CovidVaccine #BannedBooks
This anomaly is in This NBC news broadcast at 7:44: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9H_XxG9Qo4&;t=460s - the link will start 4 seconds before that.
Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 5, HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats, and growing effort to ban books from Texas public school libraries.
00:00 Intro
01:55 Pfizer Vaccine For Kids Under 5
04:55 Black College Bomb Threats
07:55 Putin Fires Back
09:43 FBI Director One-On-One
12:48 Classroom Culture Wars
» Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC
» Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews
NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital features NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, TODAY.com, Nightly News, Meet the Press, Dateline, and the existing apps and digital extensions of these respective properties. We deliver the best in breaking news, live video coverage, original journalism and segments from your favorite NBC News Shows.
Connect with NBC News Online!
NBC News App: https://smart.link/5d0cd9df61b80
Breaking News Alerts: https://link.nbcnews.com/join/5cj/bre...
Visit NBCNews.Com: http://nbcnews.to/ReadNBC
Find NBC News on Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/LikeNBC
Follow NBC News on Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/FollowNBC
#NightlyNews #CovidVaccine #BannedBooks
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