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Enough Cheerleading — It's Time to Demand Justice
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The mood within our movement is divided. Yes, we trust President Trump. The white hats. The plan. Nothing has changed in that regard. But after all these years, it's time for us to stop being cheerleaders and start demanding justice, change, and above all — truth.


Q+ told us: trust must be earned. Don't glorify us.


Patriots like Patriot on the Ground, Michael Jaco, Scott McKay, Brad Wozny, and many others are now vocally championing this message. We haven't dedicated years — and some of us decades — to this cause just to continue being bombarded nonstop with psyops that don't lead humanity to the truth. That is not why we are here.


To prevent patriots from taking justice into their own hands, we remained calm, trusting, and loving. That very trust must now be reciprocated. Things cannot simply continue as they have been.


Truth. Justice. Change. These cornerstones of our movement are non-negotiable and must no longer be ignored.


When the leaders of this movement tell us that patriots are in full control and that the war has been won — now is the time to make that utterly clear. If we don't take the next step and demand it, who will?



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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