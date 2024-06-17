BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elon Musk vs Apple | Dot-Connector with David Icke
What is happening
What is happening
108 views • 10 months ago

Ickonic


Also on this week's show:


🔍 Saudi Arabia Drops US Dollar:

Exploring the implications of Saudi Arabia switching from the US dollar for oil transactions.

Impact on the American economy.

Consequences for Western economies.

Historical context with Colonel Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein.


🕊️ Surge in Religious Interest:

Investigating the rising interest in religion and spiritual searches.

Is the chaotic world driving people to seek comfort and meaning?


🇺🇸 Shift in US Political Narrative:

Analyzing the newfound mainstream criticism of Joe Biden.

Coverage of his perceived senility over the past four years.

Speculations on whether this signals a power shift back to Trump.


Tune in for these stories and more on Dot-Connector with David Icke.

mind controlperceptionaicontrolelon muskopenickonicapple david icke
