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Biden Ends Beef? 90% Reduction in Red Meat by 2030 for Climate Plan - #AbsoluteZero
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340 views • March 03, 2022
Premiered Apr 23, 2021

Ice Age Farmer



Biden's new climate plan targets for 2030 include reducing red meat consumption by 90%, and all animal source foods & products by 50%. Christian shares the latest developments as governments around the world race to zero carbon emissions: France bans domestic flights, New Zealand stops shipping animals, Amsterdam banning wood stoves -- the race to enslave humanity is on, and we must fight back now.

ABSOLUTE ZERO breakdown:
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/04/06/absolute-slavery-zero-carbon-agenda-deconstructed/
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/04/23/biden-ends-beef-90-reduction-in-red-meat-by-2030-in-climate-plan-absolutezero/

SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
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TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer

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Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded

The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org


IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...

⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep

FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf

EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
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⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

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___

LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
Keywords
blockchainfoodaicontrolbidenred meatice age farmerends beefclimate planabsolutezeroabsolute slavery
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