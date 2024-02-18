Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Truth Seekers Mini Report: A Match Made in Heaven? Foreign Companies Doing Business on U.S. Soil
channel image
Truth Seekers Radio Show
3 Subscribers
9 views
Published 15 hours ago

When foreign companies do business on U.S. soil, do they have to abide by U.S. regulations and laws? Is this the reality? Should you care? Angeline Marie discusses some real world scenarios.


Sources: 

Truth Seekers Radio Show: Episode  26: Angeline Marie discusses Chinese Building Development Projects in the U.S. - Dec. 2013https://app.talkshoe.com/episode/6764670 The Guardian:
'They would not listen to us': inside Arizona's troubled chip plant

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/aug/28/phoenix-microchip-plant-biden-union-tsmc Wired.com:
I Saw the Face of God in a Semiconductor Factoryhttps://www.wired.com/story/i-saw-the-face-of-god-in-a-tsmc-factory/


Keywords
politicsbusinesscongressgovernmentgovernment corruptionforeign investment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket