Concealed Carry Show Highlight: Homeowner Shoots Three Attackers Outside His Home

Presented on US Sports by the Glock Easy Trainer

Dry-Fire Training Tool - https://bit.ly/3UhNbCq





Jacob and Riley discuss a shocking incident where a homeowner defended himself against three attackers outside his home. With ages ranging from 22 to 55, the attackers initiated a violent altercation, but the 43-year-old homeowner managed to shoot all three, sending them to the hospital in critical condition. Tune in to hear the detailed breakdown of this intense self-defense encounter and the lessons we can learn from it. https://bit.ly/ConcealedCarry0723





The Concealed Carry Show Now Streaming on

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday