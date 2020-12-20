Revocation - The Grip Tightens (Darth Vader)

Maybe the greatest movie villian and maybe the greatest song nobody knows......jam it!



Slowly our rights erode away

We exist only to be slaves

The hidden hand with fingers outstretched

Closes in around our necks



Masses refuse to see

Kept in line as we are deceived

Minds start to atrophy

Suppress the will to be



The grip tightens around our throats

Gasping for air as we choke

A barren future, we've lost all hope

Slowly the grip tightens around our throats



Snuffing out the air from our lungs

A horrid realization

Suffocating, as we watch our world come undone

Knowing the worst is yet to come



Masses refuse to see

Kept in line as we are deceived

Minds start to atrophy

Suppress the will to be



Is this our destiny?

To be enslaved endlessly

The notion of our freedom

Is a fallacy



The grip tightens around our throats

Gasping for air as we choke

A barren future, we've lost all hope

Slowly the grip tightens around our throats



Strangulation, we choke out

There's nothing left, there's nothing left!

Suffocating, we're breathing

Our final breath, our final breath!



The grip tightens around our throats

Gasping for air as we choke

A barren future, we've lost all hope

Slowly the grip tightens around our throats



Around our throats