© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revocation - The Grip Tightens (Darth Vader)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • December 20, 2020
Maybe the greatest movie villian and maybe the greatest song nobody knows......jam it!
Slowly our rights erode away
We exist only to be slaves
The hidden hand with fingers outstretched
Closes in around our necks
Masses refuse to see
Kept in line as we are deceived
Minds start to atrophy
Suppress the will to be
The grip tightens around our throats
Gasping for air as we choke
A barren future, we've lost all hope
Slowly the grip tightens around our throats
Snuffing out the air from our lungs
A horrid realization
Suffocating, as we watch our world come undone
Knowing the worst is yet to come
Masses refuse to see
Kept in line as we are deceived
Minds start to atrophy
Suppress the will to be
Is this our destiny?
To be enslaved endlessly
The notion of our freedom
Is a fallacy
The grip tightens around our throats
Gasping for air as we choke
A barren future, we've lost all hope
Slowly the grip tightens around our throats
Strangulation, we choke out
There's nothing left, there's nothing left!
Suffocating, we're breathing
Our final breath, our final breath!
The grip tightens around our throats
Gasping for air as we choke
A barren future, we've lost all hope
Slowly the grip tightens around our throats
Around our throats
Slowly our rights erode away
We exist only to be slaves
The hidden hand with fingers outstretched
Closes in around our necks
Masses refuse to see
Kept in line as we are deceived
Minds start to atrophy
Suppress the will to be
The grip tightens around our throats
Gasping for air as we choke
A barren future, we've lost all hope
Slowly the grip tightens around our throats
Snuffing out the air from our lungs
A horrid realization
Suffocating, as we watch our world come undone
Knowing the worst is yet to come
Masses refuse to see
Kept in line as we are deceived
Minds start to atrophy
Suppress the will to be
Is this our destiny?
To be enslaved endlessly
The notion of our freedom
Is a fallacy
The grip tightens around our throats
Gasping for air as we choke
A barren future, we've lost all hope
Slowly the grip tightens around our throats
Strangulation, we choke out
There's nothing left, there's nothing left!
Suffocating, we're breathing
Our final breath, our final breath!
The grip tightens around our throats
Gasping for air as we choke
A barren future, we've lost all hope
Slowly the grip tightens around our throats
Around our throats
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.