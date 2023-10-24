Col Douglas MacGregor Alleges US Special Forces Went into Gaza and “Were Shot to Pieces, Took Heavy Losses, I Understand”

On Monday night Tucker Carlson dropped episode 33 of his show on X with guest Col. Douglas MacGregor.

“Looks like we’re actually going to war with Iran. Are we ready for this?” Tucker said during his latest episode.

Iran has repeatedly threatened the United States after its proxy army Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel and killed more than 1,300 Jews. Iranian proxies attacked US troops in Syria and Iraq.

During their conversation Col. MacGregor dropped a bomb on the X audience. According to the Colonel, US special forces suffered considerable losses recently during an excursion into Gaza.

Col. Douglas MacGregor: We don’t have the means to rapidly ship a large force of 80 to 100,000 troops on the ground into the region, which means that we’re reliant on special forces and right now 2000 marines and perhaps 2000 special forces and special operations forces. That’s not going to make much of a dent. And as we’ve seen quite recently, within the last 24 hours or so, some of our Special Ops forces and Israeli Special Ops forces went into Gaza to reconnoiter to plan for where they might want to go to free hostages and make an impact. And they were shot to pieces and took heavy losses as I understand it. I think that’s where we’re headed and I don’t see that as a win for Israel in any way, shape or form.

We are looking for information to back up the Colonel’s claim.

