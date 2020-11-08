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This is NOT About an Election! This is a BOLSHEVIK TAKEOVER!
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100 views • November 08, 2020
I do some dot connecting in this video about how this is not about an election, although it was definitely part of the plan. This is the Bolshevik Revolution 2.0!
Visit my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
Enroll at MMU:
https://www.millennialmikey.net/mmu
REFERENCE LINKS:
Jim Stone's website:
http://82.221.129.208/.va4.html
CNN Blatant Election Fraud Video:
http://82.221.129.208/votedelete.mp4
Trump Vote Cancelled in Arizona; Forced to Use a Sharpie to Vote
http://82.221.129.208/bestarizonasharpie.mp4
Burn down the Republican Party Tweet:
https://twitter.com/SonOfMacedon_/status/1325128089144336385
AOC Says Archive Trump Sycophants Tweet:
https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1324807776510595078
Visit my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
Enroll at MMU:
https://www.millennialmikey.net/mmu
REFERENCE LINKS:
Jim Stone's website:
http://82.221.129.208/.va4.html
CNN Blatant Election Fraud Video:
http://82.221.129.208/votedelete.mp4
Trump Vote Cancelled in Arizona; Forced to Use a Sharpie to Vote
http://82.221.129.208/bestarizonasharpie.mp4
Burn down the Republican Party Tweet:
https://twitter.com/SonOfMacedon_/status/1325128089144336385
AOC Says Archive Trump Sycophants Tweet:
https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1324807776510595078
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