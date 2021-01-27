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News Update Jan 27th 2021-Trump Trial will Start Feb. 8th 2021!
RealNewsChannel.com
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460 views • January 27, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

Trump Trial will Start Feb. 8th 2021! Trump creates list of Republicans who betrayed him! More laptop Scandal from Hunter Biden's Laptop! From Wayne Root; Biden's "Unity" will Destroy America! College Professor confirms Election Fraud! And Much more!

Source Links;
https://realnewschannel.com/News%20Update%20Jan%2026th%202021-Trump%20Trial%20will%20Start%20Feb.%208th%202021.php
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/democrats-announce-trump-impeachment-trial-will-start-february-8th-gop-senators-may-ask-secret-ballot-hide-vote-constituents/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/rudy-brings-fire-giuliani-responds-1-3-billion-dominion-lawsuit-epic/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/joke-joe-biden-delivers-rambling-speech-buy-american-3-5-thousand-tune-guy-totally-81-million-votes/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/republican-state-lawmakers-introduce-new-bills-limit-vote-mail-require-photo-vote-clean-dirty-voter-rolls/
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-donald-trump-announces-office-of-the-former-president-pledges-to-carry-on-the-agenda-of-the-trump-administration/
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senators-suggest-biden-plans-stimulus-payments-would-go-some-who-dont-need-cash
https://wearechange.org/house-delivers-impeachment-article-to-senate-but-biden-doesnt-think-trump-will-be-convicted/
https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/dershowitz-house-violated-the-constitution-six-times-in-latest-impeachment-sham/
https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/five-ways-to-loosen-big-techs-grip-on-your-life/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/25/house-submits-trump-impeachment-article-senate-trial-begin-2-weeks/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/reminder-years-democrats-far-left-media-called-violence-murder-donald-trump-need-shut-already-violent-trump-supporters/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-exclusive-accurate-list-2020-election-fraud-cases-shows-81-cases-total-31-still-active-not-one-single-court-allowed-evidence-argued/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/shocking-democrats-first-bill-2021-lock-fraudulent-elections-forever/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/update-big-lie-law-professor-confirms-election-fraud-evidence-significant-cases-dismissed-process-grounds-not-merit/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/support-patriot-party/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/setup-riots-capital-instigated-antifa-others-not-trump-supporters-video-evidence/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/absolute-fire-rand-paul-absolutely-destroys-leftist-crank-george-stephanopolous-big-lie-no-fraud-election-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/crackhead-hunter-biden-reportedly-advising-joe-biden-china-guy-got-billion-dollar-chinese-communists/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/steve-hilton-report-dr-anthony-fauci-directly-responsible-funding-gain-function-studies-resulted-coronavirus-pandemic-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-sarah-huckabee-sanders-expected-announce-run-governor-arkansas-monday/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/wayne-root-unity-will-lead-death-america/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/mi-county-republican-party-unanimously-censures-condemns-rino-rep-fred-upton-trump-impeachment-vote/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-exclusive-hunter-biden-accused-ex-wife-drinking-wine-smoking-pot-camp-david-michele/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/world-economic-forum-suspends-invitation-president-trump-future-conferences-opens-years-globalist-fest-chinese-leader-xi-jinping/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-drafting-list-dirtbag-republicans-primary-moving-forward-plans-create-patriot-party-people/

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

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